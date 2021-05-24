A woman had left the netizens baffled as she posted a picture of her daughter who appeared to be sinking into the pavement. In the picture, a little girl can be seen dressed in pink and appeared to be stuck in the middle of the concrete. While sharing the picture, the woman wrote, “My daughter, where’s the rest of her?” The picture went viral in no time. Take a look:

This is not photoshopped. View the picture with some concentration and you will see why it looks this way pic.twitter.com/YKe4IKwNEm — Fasi Zaka (@fasi_zaka) May 23, 2021

Several struggled to figure out the viral optical illusion picture of the girl while a few solved the mystery.

She is standing at pavement and her elbow is in a track 😉 pic.twitter.com/QEmVXKb41V — Zishan Aslam (@Shaan_Aslam88) May 24, 2021

cool abstract shot 👌 she has her right elbow on the concrete with grass level — MS (@livenletlive__) May 23, 2021

