IPS Officer VC Sajjanar of Telangana Cadre recently shared a horrifying video on Twitter which underlined the importance of following lane driving and even wearing helmet while riding two-wheelers. The 14-second video clip, which has now gone viral on social media show a woman trying to cross a lane on a packed road. As the video moves further, the woman and her scooter comes under a truck. Luckily, the woman escapes unhurt as she sustains no injuries in the incident. While sharing the video, IPS officer said that not everyone is so lucky. "Follow lane driving. Don't cross the road with a bike and get killed," he said. Life-Saving Helmet! Biker Dodges Death Even After His Head Comes Under Bus' Wheel in Viral Video.

Follow Lane Driving

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)