It certainly feels like the weight has lifted off Johnny Depp’s back ‘that he was reluctantly carrying for six years.’ Much to everyone’s surprise, the 58-year-old Hollywood icon gave an incredible performance alongside English guitarist Jeff Beck at the UK concert. Depp’s performance comes right after the closing arguments were presented in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. The verdict is expected to be given on May 31, Tuesday, when the jury will resume deliberations. Fans of both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are waiting with bated breath for the verdict though the Pirates of the Caribbean star has won the court of public opinion. Elon Musk on Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard Defamation Trial: I Hope They Both Move On.

Fans Are Loving It

JOHNNY SINGING ISOLATION OMG pic.twitter.com/ASbZ2yqee9 — carpe (@salveogvm) May 29, 2022

He is Loving It

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby London (@iambobbylondon)

