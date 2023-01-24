A video of chai or tea being prepared in a coconut shell is going viral on social media. The viral shows someone placing a hollow coconut shell over an oven. The person then adds ingredients like milk, sugar, tea leaves, ginger, and cardamom powder to prepare tea. The viral video evoked funny responses from netizens. One user reacted "Mummy maregi". Another person also made a funny remark. She said "Ye badhiya h bartan nhi dhona padega ". While another said, "Agar ye futfat gaya to ghar se bedkhal kar diye jayenge". World’s Largest Pizza! Guinness World Record for Biggest-Ever Arena-Size Cheese and Pepperoni Pie Set by Pizza Hut; See Pics

Watch making Coconut Tea:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kavita Rai (@easycookingwithkavita)

