Children are cute, no matter what. One such video has surfaced on social media that justifies the beforementioned claim. The video is reportedly from Bihar. The video shows the child getting scolded by the mother for not studying. The mother asks 'Why don't you study?', to which, the child replies 'Don't feel like studying.' The mother then asks 'what do you feel like doing then?. The child's answer has the internet laughing out loud. The kid says 'just feel like eating food.' The cute video has gone viral on social media. Watch: 'Papa Police Mein Hai, Maar Dega Goli,' Crying Little Boy Innocently Threatens School Teacher, Video Goes Viral.

'Padhne Ka Nahi, Sirf Khane Ka Mann Karta Hai':

“पढ़ने का मन नहीं करता, सिर्फ खाना खाने का मन करता है” छोटे से बच्चे का क्यूट वीडियो वायरल | Unseen India pic.twitter.com/SEE4YVPLjm — UnSeen India (@USIndia_) December 5, 2022

