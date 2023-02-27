A video of two women performing a Kathhak dance performance on a rendition of "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" title track has got all eyes on social media. It is a truly mesmerizing performance in how they sync their movements and mudras to the table beats. The audience was also awed by their performance. People on social media have showered them with similar love. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 1.5 million times. Have you seen it yet?

Watch Viral Video of Two Girls' Kathak Performance on Ae Dil Hai Mushkil!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shachi Biswas (@shachi_biswas)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)