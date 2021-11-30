The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)’s official Instagram page recently dropped a reel where the team captain can be seen rehearsing the RCB hook steps with choreographer Dhanashree Verma, who is also Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife. As part of the RCB hook step challenge, the video was posted by the Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL team's official page via Instagram Reels. This video has gone viral ever since. The video showcases Veteran batsman and captain Virat Kohli picking up the hook step flawlessly and then performing it in front of the camera. “Some fun BTS moments from our music video shoot. Have you checked out the song yet?”, reads the caption that accompanies this post.

Watch The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Challengers Bangalore (@royalchallengersbangalore)

