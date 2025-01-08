Being a celebrity in India is not an easy task. Choreographer and social media influencer Dhanashree Verma, who is married to Indian ace spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, has been facing quite a barrage of hate comments, and toxicity over the past few days following rumours about the divorce with her husband gained momentum. Dhanashree took to Instagram and lashed out at 'faceless trolls' while stating how baselessly her name and stature are being questioned. The 28-year-old asserted that she will keep on moving forward, and that truth never needs justification. 'Silence is A Profound Melody...' Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Cryptic Instagram Story Amid Divorce Rumours With His Wife Dhanashree Verma.

Dhanashree Verma Lashes Out At Faceless Trolls Amid Rumours Of Divorce

Dhanashree Verma Instagram story (Photo Credit: Instagram @dhanashree9)

