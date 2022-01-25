BTS' RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were recently seen enjoying their lunchtime in the Bangtan Bomb video on YouTube. In the 2-minute clip, Jungkook can be seen opening a bowl of Chipotle and mispronouncing its name as 'Chicotle'. Chipotle is basically a fast-casual dining restaurant that mainly serves Mexican-inspired foods. Hours after Jungkook gave chipotle a new name, the fast-food restaurant renamed its Twitter handle to 'Chicotle'.

Watch The Video Here:

From The Original 'Chipotle' To Jungkook's 'Chicotle'

gm tannies — Chicotle (@ChipotleTweets) January 23, 2022

