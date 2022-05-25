Pembrokeshire residents woke up to a trail made up of 64 Tyrannosaurus Rex footprints, on the local beach. The footprints each a metre long appeared along the golden sands of Traeth Llyfn. The beachgoers later got the information that the footmarks had been made by 10 sand artists who worked with palaeontologists and installed them to mark the launch of the Apple TV+ series Prehistoric Planet. The 50-metre-long prehistoric trail took more than four hours. Dinosaur Caught Alive in Indonesia? Know the Truth About Viral Video of Triceratops Captured in East Java's Mojosemi Forest Park.

Dinosaur's Footprints Spotted!

