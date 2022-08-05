Love conquers all! This was proven by a foreign couple that recently got married in Radha Krishna temple of Kharota village in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. Russian national Sergei Novikov tied knot with his Ukrainian girlfriend Elona Bramoka following the Hindu traditions and customs. The priest held the wedding through Indian rituals and the villagers became the baraati. Reports claim that the couple was residing in Dharamkot, McLeodganj for the past year after escaping the war-like situation in Russia. Watch video of the desi style videshi wedding that went viral on the internet. Bangladeshi Singer Hero Alom Gets Arrested by Police for His ‘Tuneless’ Rendition of Songs; Authorities Ask Viral Artist To Cease Work

Russian-Ukrainian Couple Got Married in Himachal Pradesh

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Sergei Novikov, a Russian national tied the knot with his Ukrainian girlfriend Elona Bramoka in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Dharamshala on August 2. pic.twitter.com/0akwm2ggWr — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

