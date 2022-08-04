Bangladeshi singer, popularly known as Hero Alom, was arrested by the police for his tuneless rendition of songs and asked him to cease his work by calling it 'painful'. Ashraful Hossen Alom is a freelance singer who has a huge following for his bizarre style and videos. However, his rendition of classics by Rabindranath Tagore and Kazi Nazrul Islam got him into trouble as authorities hauled him for his unfavourable releases. The viral artist is known to have issued an apology for hurting people's sentiments and wearing police uniforms for his music videos without prior permission. Kerala Youth Anas Hajas Traveling from Kanyakumari to Kashmir on Skateboard Expedition Loses His Life After Getting Hit by Speeding Truck in Haryana

