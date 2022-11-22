Japanese fans attending the FIFA World Cup 2022 went viral online for their goodwill act. After a thrilling football World Cup match, the folks from Japan cleaned up the stands by picking up plastic bottles and wrappers. The video of the Japanese football fans clearing Doha's Al-Bayt Stadium after the crowd left went crazy viral on the web. Netizens praised the thoughtful action. Besides, the Japanese fans picked up Qatari and Ecuadorian flags thrown to the ground and said that the two symbols "command respect." Influencer Omar Al-Farooq from Bahrain recorded a video and shared it on Instagram. Ecuador Fan Irks Qatar Counterpart During FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Match, Duo Resolve Differences Later (Watch Viral Videos).

Japanese Fans Cleaning Garbage At Qatar Stadium After Opening Match:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TSN (@tsn_official)

