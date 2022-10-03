MD. Rasel Islam from Bangladesh has made a Guinness World Record under the label of most bum skips in 30 seconds. In a video shared by the official Instagram account of GWR, the man performed 117 rounds of skipping on his bum. As per the website of Guinness World Record, Rasel enjoys smashing world records and has earlier acquired other titles, including most double under skips in three minutes and most skips in one minute on one leg. World's Heaviest Mango Weighing 4.25 Kgs Enters Guinness Book! Colombian Farmers Break the World Record By Growing Mega Fruit on Their Farm (See Pics).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

