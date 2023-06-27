Banana Chana Pani Puri is now the latest addition to the list of bizarre food combinations. In a video doing the internet rounds, a man could be seen adding bananas to the pani puri preparation. He further goes on to serve the Banana Chanan Pani Puri to the customer. "Hurting the food sentiments of Pani Puri lover’s on the TL [sic]," read the caption of the viral video. The bizarre food combination has invited varied reactions from netizens. Roshogolla Roll Being Served in Kolkata Eatery? Video of Bizarre Food Combination Goes Viral, Customer Reveals Dish Not Made of Real Rasgulla.

Hurting the food sentiments of Pani Puri lover’s on the TL Presenting Banana Chana Pani Puri🙈 pic.twitter.com/961X9wnuLz — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) June 22, 2023

Oh no 🙈 — Zanzaneet Kitchen (@zanzaneet) June 22, 2023

Thats blasphemous😠 but no harm in trying it may work if jal zeera is too spicy. — Shirazi Khan (@ShiraziKhan277) June 22, 2023

Yuk, First for using that hand for smashing those eatables, second for dipping all his hand in the pani ... leave aside the discussion on banana, first address the hygiene — Ashok Pandey (@Ashoka_Soni) June 25, 2023

The only hygiene I see is the use and throw plate 🤣 — Ashok Pandey (@Ashoka_Soni) June 25, 2023

Where is this atrocity happening? — Dr. Kanchana Ayyar (@Kanchana_PhD) June 23, 2023

