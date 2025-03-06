A stunning waterspout recently captured in Tahiti has taken the internet by storm, with the video rapidly gaining popularity. This natural phenomenon, characterised by a funnel-shaped cloud forming over water, showcases the beauty and power of nature. Brazil Sinkhole Crisis: State of Emergency in Buriticupu After Massive Sinkholes Appear (Watch Videos).

Waterspout Captured on Camera in Tahiti

Impressive waterspout spotted in Tahiti....🌪️pic.twitter.com/33nxkHBceD — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) March 6, 2025

