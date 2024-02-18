A woman identified as Shruti Parija recently took to X, formerly Twitter and claimed that a man named Prateek Aaryan shared a dance video of hers without her consent. In her tweet, Shruti Parija also alleged that Prateek shared her dancing video and compared the stage to a kotha in his post. She further claimed that he was defaming and damaging her reputation. "He has refused to do so and has blackmailed me instead," she claimed. After sharing her ordeal, Shruti Parija sought Mumbai police's help, who were quick to respond to her and asked her to share her contact details. In another post, Shruti Parija stated that the police contacted her and have begun proceedings in connection with the matter. 'Golden Man' Manhandled by Mumbai Police Constable: 'Drunk' Cop Misbehaves, Drags Girjesh Goud Aka 'The Living Statue' at Bandra Bandstand, Video Goes Viral.

He Has Blackmailed Me

@MumbaiPolice @tandonrakshit After endless requests made to @Prateek_Aaryan to take my video down from his post where he is comparing the stage I’m dancing on as a kotha, in turn defaming me and damaging my reputation , he has refused to do so and has blackmailed me instead. https://t.co/ttwcPmclXE — Shruti Parija (@shruteeeh) February 17, 2024

Mumbai Police Responds

We have followed you. Please share your contact details in DM. — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 17, 2024

Mumbai Police Contacted Me, Says Shruti Parija

Mumbai police contacted me this afternoon and the proceedings have begun! Thank you all for supporting ❤️ — Shruti Parija (@shruteeeh) February 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)