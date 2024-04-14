The complaints of the Indian train passengers' were encapsulated in a video that recently surfaced online. In the now-viral clip, a female passenger aboard the 22969 OKHA BSBS Super Fast Express (Okha to Banaras) train can be seen complaining to a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) about the crowded carriage. The woman expresses her worries about the overwhelming number of passengers and the lack of personal space in her compartment. She asks the TTE how women can feel safe in these circumstances. On the other hand, the TTE's response has come under fire. Folding his hands, he simply says that he cannot create more trains, thus he is not in a position to fix the problem. While the whereabouts of the incident remain unknown, the video is currently doing rounds on social media. Uttar Pradesh: TTE Brutally Thrashes Passenger on Barauni–Lucknow Express, Video Surfaces.

Woman Complains About Crowded Train Compartment, TTE Retorts

TC : "SORRY I am not a minister"🔥🔥 - 22969 train filled with passengers like animals, no way even to urinate, passengers are left stranded at the stations." Helpless Girl: Sir please make me sit in the train,the coach is full, how will a girl go among the boys?#railways 🤦 pic.twitter.com/h3FqkD4dw6 — Manu🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@mshahi0024) April 12, 2024

