A 25-year-old woman from England can only survive on digestive biscuits because of a painfully rare medical condition. The woman, identified as Talia Sinnot, was diagnosed with gastroparesis. This disorder delays or stops the movement of food from your stomach to your small intestine, resulting in excruciating pain. As per news reports, her family is trying to raise £80,000 for a gastric pacemaker. Talia throws up when she tries to eat a regular meal; the only solid food she can cope with is digestive biscuits. British Woman Summer Monro Just Survives On Chicken Nuggets And Chips, Hasn't Eaten Fruits or Vegetables In 22 Years!

Know About The Woman Who Survives on Digestive Biscuits:

Talia Sinnott has been diagnosed with gastroparesis, which means her stomach struggles to process food. The family are looking to fund treatment by raising £80,000, as it is currently not routinely available on the NHS. https://t.co/RY1t6VLaqn — BBC Radio WM (@bbcwm) November 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)