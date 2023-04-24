Malleshwaram's annual saree sale sounds like something you might want to check out. Though, things took an ugly turn in a recently surfaced video from the yearly sale, wherein two women initiated physical fight over a saree. In the video recorded at the Mysore silk saree sale, the women can be seen hitting one other and pulling each other's hair. UP Shocker: Female Lawyers Get Into Ugly Fight, Rain Slaps and Pull Each Other's Hair in Kasganj (Watch Video).

Women Fight Over Sarees At Annual Sale

Mysore silk saree yearly sale @Malleshwaram .. two customers fighting over for a saree.👆🤦‍♀️RT pic.twitter.com/4io5fiYay0 — RVAIDYA2000 🕉️ (@rvaidya2000) April 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)