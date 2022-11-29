Are you too a workaholic person? We think this fellow from Kolkata is a good example of the term. A viral picture shared on Instagram shows a groom working on his laptop during wedding rituals. The man was seen engrossed in his work oblivious to what is happening around him. The picture was posted by an Instagram handle named ‘Calcutta Instagrammers'. While some netizens called the post "super toxic" others find it relatable. The photo was captioned, “When work from home stretches you to the next level". Last-Minute Presentation Call from Office or Video Conferencing with Relatives During Wedding amid Pandemic? Viral Video of Bride with Laptop on Stage Raises Twitterati's Humour Quotient.

He Was Sadly Not Granted Leave, May Be!

