Halima Cisse, a young woman from the northern city of Timbuktu, has broken the Guinness World Record to deliver the most number of children in a single birth to survive. The woman gave birth to "World's Only Nonuplets", who were returned back to their home in Mali after spending their first 19 months in Morocco. The nine babies consist of five girls and four boys who were born in 2021. Mali's government flew the Malian mother to the city's Ain Borja clinic, which had better facilities to cope with multiple pregnancies. Decuplets Meaning: South African Woman Gives Birth to Ten Babies! Before Decuplets, There Was Only Nonuplets; Here Are 3 Known Cases of Nonuplets.

Meet World's Only Nonuplets:

Mali's Nonuplets

