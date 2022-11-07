The 25-year-old World's Tallest Woman, Rumeysa Gelgi, has taken her first-ever 13-hour flight from Istanbul, Turkey, to San Francisco in the United States. The woman completed her journey after Turkey's national carrier removed six seats from the economy section and replaced them with a specially made stretcher to make room for her. Gelgi shared a series of pictures with the cabin crew and a video on her Instagram account, writing, "A flawless journey from start to finish... this was my first plane ride but it certainly won't be my last... a heartfelt thank you to each and every person who has been a part of my journey." World’s Tallest Man and the World’s Shortest Woman Come Together in Egypt for an Unusual Reason.

