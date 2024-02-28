Days after a man in Hyderabad discovered a live worm crawling in a Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate bar, the Telangana State Food laboratory confirmed the presence of white worms and a web in the chocolate. The state's food laboratory also said that the Cadbury Chocolate (Roasted Almond) was "Unsafe to consume". Robin Zaccheus who had purchased the chocolate and shared the incident has now shared an update in connection with the matter. Taking to X, Robin Zaccheus said, "It is perhaps high time that FMCG companies are made accountable and penalised for supplying unsafe food that our children consume very often!" He also requested that people be cautious while consuming the chocolates, especially when it is given to children. It must be recalled that Robin Zaccheus had bought the chocolate from the Ratnadeep Supermarket in the Ameerpet Metro Rail station, Hyderabad nearly two weeks ago and later complained about the worm inside the chocolate. Hyderabad: Man Discovers Live Worm ‘Crawling’ in Dairy Milk Chocolate, Cadbury Responds After Video Goes Viral.

Lab Marks Chocolate as 'Unsafe to Consume'

#Update The Telangana State Food laboratory has confirmed the Cadbury Chocolate (Roasted Almond) was “UNSAFE TO CONSUME” they found WHITE WORMS & WEB! Here’s the report of the 2 Cadbury chocolates purchased at Ratnadeep Retail. It is perhaps high time that FMCG companies are… https://t.co/zPvNtKT3NJ pic.twitter.com/8JwBpNZdDg — Robin Zaccheus (@RobinZaccheus) February 28, 2024

