Russian President Vladimir Putin has proclaimed the annexation of four partially occupied Ukrainian regions at a signing ceremony in the Kremlin with US President Joe Biden saying that his administration would support any effort by Ukraine to retake the annexed territories by force. Ukraine’s president countered Russia’s move with a surprise application to join the NATO military alliance. This has initiated discussions and debates on the possibility of World War III. While world leaders are getting ready to face such circumstances with defence strategies and diplomatic policies, the internet, is doing what it always does- bringing down the tension with hysterical memes. Russia Annexations in Ukraine Have ‘No Place in Modern World’, Says UN Chief Antonio Guterres

Check Viral Memes on WWIII:

WWIII/World War 3 trending for the thousandth time this year. pic.twitter.com/gG8cIrVT8L — Ellie🎃 (@Ellie_jojo) September 30, 2022

WWIII and Jordan Peterson are trending, which I can't do anything about, so here's a dumb meme I made in 5 minutes pic.twitter.com/Vpko9RBhic — Jeffson Voorhees (@ReelJeffEwing) September 30, 2022

WWIII memes too soon? LOL pic.twitter.com/NMKSJHGyzY — Mcfucius (@Mcfucius) September 30, 2022

Me after seeing WWIII trending for the 35th time this year#WW3 #WWIII pic.twitter.com/njN2Jt3EHm — SAAD (@Fallen_x_King) September 28, 2022

Me just scrolling the internet, looking at internet thots just having a good time, then seeing WWIII and Nuclear are trending on Twitter and finding out both Putin and Biden made Nuclear threats in the last 24hrs pic.twitter.com/18GaxgyNG4 — bruh (@ZombiexIssues) September 28, 2022

The United Nations trying their best to maintain World peace while : - Putin Russia invades Ukraine, - Annexes 15% of its territory, - Threatens nuclear war & WWIII - Zelensky applies for NATO membership! pic.twitter.com/QFx4WkbprB — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) September 30, 2022

