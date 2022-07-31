Weighing about 600 pounds and 5½-foot-tall, a monster cock is the highlight Catarina Orduña Pérez’s tombstone. She passed away at the age of 99 and it was her dying wish that a giant penis be erected on her tombstone. Folks, you are reading it right. The granny’s family claims that the phallic monument represents “recognition of her love and joy for life.”

Read Full Story Here:

Granny's dying wish: Giant penis on her tombstone https://t.co/cItdoQWdpW pic.twitter.com/oC2dFD9JWU — New York Post (@nypost) July 29, 2022

See Pics Here:

Grandma’s dying wish was to have a giant penis as her tombstone. 99-year-old Catarina Perez’s family unveiled it on her tomb after she passed away last week as a “recognition of her love and joy for life”. It’s 6 feet tall and weighs 600 pounds. God bless Granny. pic.twitter.com/QsOsNcTQFD — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)