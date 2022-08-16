Courtney Clenney aka ‘Courtney Tailor’, 26-year-old XXX OnlyFans model is not new to internet fame only this time around, it is entirely for the wrong reasons. The young, attractive and relatively successful internet celebrity is charged with the second-degree murder of her live-in boyfriend, Christian “Toby” Obumseli. Courtney fatally stabbed him in his chest in their apartment in Miami a week before his 28th birthday. A video of the OnlyFans model aggressively hitting Christian in an elevator had gone viral. The family of the slain boyfriend demands life in prison for Courtney Taylor Clenney, social media is curious to know more about this “boyfriend killer.” Courtney Taylor Clenney’s Instagram is active with 2 million followers and 1325 posts full of racy photos and videos. The comments section of all the posts have been limited. You can take a look at some of the photos of Courtney Tailor here. Who Is Courtney Clenney, XXX OnlyFans Model Charged With Murdering Boyfriend Christian Obumseli? Everything To Know About the Case (View Photos and Videos).

