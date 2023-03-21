With the hacking of LED screens made easy with a handful of third-party apps, miscreants are on a rampage with their creativity and sheer will to spread vulgarity in public spaces. Recently, a commuter spotted the tagline of a porn website on a LED screen in Andheri. The sign board read "Nobody does it better! Oh yea," the tagline of the pornographic site "Naughty America". The NSFW message was spotted near the Western Express Highway metro station. XXX NSFW Message Flashes on Speed Display Board in Navi Mumbai's Palm Beach Road, Police Turn It Off After Video Goes Viral!.

