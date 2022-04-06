The services of India's largest food delivery platform Zomato on Wednesday took a hit after several customers said that Zomato was down. Netizens took to Twitter to share their experiences as many were unable to place an order or were simply scrolling Zomato for more than an hour. 'Zomato goes down' started to trend on Twitter and several users shared their views.

Here's how netizens reacted to 'Zomato' being down:

mc how are both zomato & swiggy down at the same time, just after they were being probed for conflict of interest — अ (@iNeedBiryani) April 6, 2022

#zomatodown@zomato @zomatocare Could you please help us on the below case looks like your server is down.. Do the needful..🙂 pic.twitter.com/xSXtwJEfoC — Pranay Gurav (@pranaygurav89) April 6, 2022

Is Zomato down? In this economy? (Second time this is happening to me since yesterday btw) — Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) April 6, 2022

@zomato is your app down????🥲🥲 I'm hungrryyyyy, I'm unable to see anything on my app — Bency Lawrence (@BencyLawrence) April 6, 2022

