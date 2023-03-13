A bone chilling video of The Reptile Zoo's founder, Jay Brewer, is doing rounds on the internet wherein the latter narrowly escaped getting bitten by a nine-foot-long rat snake. The now-viral clip shows Brewer holding the giant reptile with his bare hands as the snake makes an attempt to bit him. “Never seen one of these and wow got way too close. One of the largest rat snakes in the world and this one is pushing 9 feet long. They are called keeled rat snakes and are rear fanged”, he captioned the video posted on Instagram. Since being posted, the clip has garnered over 39,000 likes and more than 8 lakh views. Dinosaur or King Cobra? Viral Photo of Long Snake Standing Up and Raising Its Head High in Air Is Real!

Jay Brewer Narrowly Escapes Snake Attack:

