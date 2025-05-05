During the F1 Miami Grand Prix 2025, Lando Norris, who eventually finished second showed his middle finger to Max Verstappen when the F1 race was in progress. The British racer also later criticized the Dutchman, saying that Verstappen was “not racing very smart”. During the Miami GP 2025, Norris had lost four positions on the first lap, ending up off the road while the defending champion overtook the McLaren driver. Norris believes that Verstappen's delay caused him his own race too. Oscar Piastri Clinches F1 Miami Grand Prix 2025, McLaren Mercedes Driver Earns Third Successive GP Win of the Season.

Lando Norris Gesture Towards Max Verstappen:

Rywal - w tym przypadku Verstappen - nie zjeżdża Norrisowi z drogi i nie rozwija przed nim czerwonego dywanu, więc należy pozdrowić go środkowym palcem. Typowa F1 według przegrzanego Lando.#F1PL #ElevenF1 #F1 pic.twitter.com/W17yXpUg4d — Mateusz Mróz (@MateuszMrz8) May 4, 2025

