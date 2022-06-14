India defeated South Africa by 48 runs in the 3rd T20I at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad shined with brilliant half centuries before Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal restricted the Proteas from chasing the score. SA still lead the series 2-1.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)