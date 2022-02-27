Sri Lanka have lost half the side with score reading 64/5. The visitors opted to bat first after winning the toss. Avesh Khan struck twice while Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel and Ravi Bishnoi picked a wicket apiece.

3RD T20I. WICKET! 12.1: Dinesh Chandimal 25(27) ct Venkatesh Iyer b Harshal Patel, Sri Lanka 60/5 https://t.co/rmrqdXsefV #INDvSL @Paytm — BCCI (@BCCI) February 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)