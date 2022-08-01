The 44th Chess Olympiad is set to witness Day 4 of the tournament on August 1, 2022. The event, being played in Chennai, is scheduled to begin at 3:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast of the matches on TV. But fans in India can easily watch live streaming of the games FIDE YouTube channel.

See Details:

44th Chess Olympiad! #ChessOlympiad July 28 - August 10 Chennai, India Games start at 15:00 IST | 11:30 CEST Website: https://t.co/Jiliyd1da1 Live: https://t.co/HfLhzU4bMy pic.twitter.com/zt1ZSge2WJ — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) July 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)