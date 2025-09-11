Indian boxing star Abhinash Jamwal has progressed to the quarterfinal and will be up against Georgian Lasha Guruli in the men’s 65 kg Round of 16 match in the ongoing World Boxing Championships 2025 on Thursday, September 11. The Abhinash vs Lasha men's boxing match will be held at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, England, with the quarterfinal bout expected to start at approximately 01:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there will be no telecast viewing options available for the World Boxing Championships 2025 event in India due to the absence of the official broadcasting partner. Hence, the Indian audience will not be able to watch the World Boxing Championships 2025 matches on TV in India. However, Eurovision Sport is the official live streaming partner of the World Boxing Championships 2025 in India. Hence, the Indian audience will be able to find online viewing options of the World Boxing Championships 2025 matches on Eurovision Sport. World Boxing Championships 2025: India’s Nikhat Zareen Cruises Into Quarterfinals After Defeating Yuma Nishinaka.

Abhinash Jamwal at World Boxing Championships 2025

Quarterfinals bound! ✅ Abhinash Jamwal (65kg) outclassed 🇩🇴 Piter Ynoa Fernando De Jesus 5:0 with a fiery display at the World Boxing Championships, Liverpool 2025. 🔥🥊#Boxing #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/FU3Hvszwv7 — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) September 10, 2025

