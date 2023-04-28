Ace Indian wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia are currently protesting against the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The Grapplers have accused the WFI chief of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. Now, taking to Twitter, former Olympics gold medalist, Abhinav Bindra has shared a post in support of the protesting wrestlers. According to Bindra, the matter is concerning and he has urged everyone to "work towards creating a safe and secure environment for all athletes to thrive in." While replying to this post, former shuttler Jwala Gutta also extended her support to the wrestlers. Neeraj Chopra Comes in Support of Protesting Wrestlers; Urges Authority To Take Quick Action (See Post).

Abhinav Bindra Jumps in Support of Protesting Wrestlers

As athletes, we train hard every day to represent our country on the international stage. It is deeply concerning to see our athletes finding it necessary to protest on the streets regarding the allegations of harassment in the Indian wrestling administration. My heart goes out… — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) April 26, 2023

Jwala Gutta Agrees to Abhinav Bindra’s Plea

I agree ☝️ — Gutta Jwala 💙 (@Guttajwala) April 26, 2023

