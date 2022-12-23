Former Kolkata Knight Riders batter Ajinkya Rahane has joined Chennai Super Kings at his base price of 50 lakh. Rahane will replace Robbin Utthapa in the Chennai Super Kings squad. The veteran batter will add experience in the Chennai top order.

Ajinkya Rahane Joins CSK

Ajinkya Rahane is next with a base price of INR 50 Lakh and he is SOLD to @ChennaiIPL #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 23, 2022

