Italian runner Alberto Nonino suffered a wardrobe malfunction during the 400m race at the ongoing U20 World Athletics Championship. In an unfortunate incident, the 18-year-old runner's penis fell out of his shorts mid-race. The Italian tried to tackle the issue but finished last.

See Video

Igual es que me he explicao mal: al paisano se le escapa el pene por un lado del pantalón y tiene que ir sujetándoselo porque no le deja correr. Que es normal, a ver, el botafumeiro ahí de lado a lado... — David Sánchez de Castro (@SanchezdeCastro) August 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)