Amir Ahmad Bhat won the gold medal while Nihal Singh clinched silver as India attained a 1-2 finish in the P3 Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 event at the Para Shooting World Cup in Changwon, South Korea on May 31. A former Army sniper, Amir Ahmad Bhat finished with a score of 26 while Nihal Singh settled for second place, scoring 24. South Korea's Jungnam Kim bagged the bronze medal in this event with a score of 20. Rahul Jakhar, the other Indian in the fray, finished in sixth spot. The Para Shooting World Cup 2025 in Changwon will have around 300 athletes from across the world and it will be held from May 31 to June 5. Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Medal Tally Updated and List of Indian Winners: Check Country Wise Standings With Gold, Bronze and Silver Count.

Amir Ahmad Bhat Wins Gold, Nihal Singh Bags Silver

