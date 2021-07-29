Indian golfers Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane will begin their individual campaign at Tokyo Olympics 2020 as they play in round 1 of the discipline. Lahiri will play at 05:22 am IST with Mane's match starting at 07:22 am IST. The event will be streamed live on SonyLIV with the telecast available on Sony Sports Channels and DD Sports.

Tomorrow It’s going to be a busy day for #TeamIndia at #Tokyo2020 #Olympics Set your reminders already ⏰ pic.twitter.com/GNObXm08iI — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 28, 2021

