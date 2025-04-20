In a shocking incident, six unidentified assailants murdered Ankush Kadu, a Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader in broad daylight in Nagpur's Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar on Saturday evening, April 19. Kadu also worked as a property dealer in the area. The incident occurred when Kadu, who was on his bike, was stopped by one of the assailants on the pretext of asking something. Soon, he pinned Kadu to the ground while others attacked him. The incident was caught on a nearby installed CCTV camera. A case has been registered, and an investigation has been launched. Shiv Sena Leader Murdered in Jalgaon: Yuvraj Koli Stabbed to Death by 3 Over Old Enmity in Maharashtra, 1 Arrested (Watch Video).

Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Murdered in Nagpur

