Annu Rani had a great outing at the World Athletics Championship 2022 but was unable to secure a medal. The Indian athlete finished 7th in the Women's Javelin Throw final with the best effort of 61.12m, improving on her 8th spot finish in the last edition. Australia Kelsey-Lee Barbar won the gold.

