Annu Rani had a great outing at the World Athletics Championship 2022 but was unable to secure a medal. The Indian athlete finished 7th in the Women's Javelin Throw final with the best effort of 61.12m, improving on her 8th spot finish in the last edition. Australia Kelsey-Lee Barbar won the gold.

Annu Rani finishes 7th in the final of the women's javelin throw at the World championships with a throw of 61.12m. She had finished 8th in 2019. She would have placed on the podium if she had approached her seasons best (and also PB) of 63.82m. — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) July 23, 2022

