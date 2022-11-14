Anthony "Rumble" Johnson, veteran Mix Martial Arts light heavyweight fighter, passed away at the age of 38 due to undisclosed illness. Anthony Johnson had a pro record of 23-6 and 17 of them came from knockout or technical knockout. He fought 19 fights inside the UFC octagon and won 13 of them. The veteran had exchanged hits with the likes of Daniel Cormier, Vitor Belfort, Glover Teixeira, Ryan Bader, Alexander Gustafsson, etc.

MMA Fighter Anthony Johnson passed away at age of 38

Rest Easy my brother. For a guy who struck fear in so many peoples heart Anthony Johnson was a caring person. From random text to check ins during loss. What a person he was, Rumble will be missed. Sometimes life doesn’t seem fair. Horrible news #RIP #Rumblesquad @Anthony_Rumble pic.twitter.com/HH2SO1dPj7 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 13, 2022

