One of the greatest players of his generation, VVS Laxman celebrates his 48th birthday today. BCCI revisited the Indian great's classic knock of 281 runs against Australia in 2001. This knock saw India register a memorable Test win over the team from Down Under.

As we celebrate @VVSLaxman281's birthday today, let's relive one of his most memorable knocks - his 2⃣8⃣1⃣ against Australia. 🙌 🙌 #TeamIndia Watch 🎥 🔽 https://t.co/GHgv0Ufw7o — BCCI (@BCCI) November 1, 2022

