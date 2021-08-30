Avani Lekhara created history as she becomes first Indian woman to win Paralympics Gold medal. Avani clinched the Gold medal in Women's 10m Air Rifle Standings SH1 event after equalling the World Record (249.6).

The first woman from #IND to win a #Paralympics #Gold 🔥🔥@AvaniLekhara equals the current WR to win the Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 final! 💪💪#Tokyo2020 #ShootingParaSport — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 30, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)