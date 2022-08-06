PV Sindhu ensured that she continued her fine form and momentum by qualifying for the semifinals of women's singles badminton event at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday, August 6. She beat Malaysia's Jin Wei Goh 19-21, 21-14, 21-18.

You can't keep a champion down for too long! PV Sindhu makes comeback to beat GJ Wei and reach semifinals! #CWG LIVE blog: https://t.co/gfzAHjpttf pic.twitter.com/jyK4hq0A9t — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) August 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)