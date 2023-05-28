Ace Indian shuttler HS Prannoy will be aiming for glory when he takes on Weng Hong Yang of China in the final of Malaysia Open 2023 on Sunday, May 28. The match has an estimated starting time of 12:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of Malaysia Masters 2023 and fans will be able to watch the live telecast of this match on Sporst18 1/HD channels. They can also watch the live streaming of this match on JioCinems and Voot.

HS Prannoy vs Weng Hong Yang, Malaysia Masters 2023 Final Live on Viacom18 Network

