Indian Badminton team raced to the quarterfinals with a second-place finish in Group A. Playing knock-out games against Japan, team India managed to crawl back into the tie with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Lakshya Sen’s wins. Levelled 2-2 with the Japanese team, Kidambi Shrikanth missed the chance to win the decider, especially after holding a 19-12 advantage against Kento Momota. Momota won the decider match 21-17,9-21,20-22; knocking out India in the quarterfinals. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024: Indian Women’s Team Blank Hong Kong To Secure Medal for First Time.

India Knocked Out of Asia Team Championship 2024

India 2-3 Japan SriKi couldnt maintain the lead of 19-12, gave Momota an opportunity to comeback into the decider and help Japan clinch the tie and move to the SFs 21-17,9-21,20-22 — Just Badminton (@BadmintonJust) February 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)