PV Sindhu will be looking to cement her spot in the women’s singles Round of 16. PV Sindhu will play Hong Kong’s Cheung Ngan Yi in her second match of Group J. The match has a scheduled start time of 07:30 am and will be streamed live on SonyLIV and will be telecast on Sony Sports Channels and DD Sports. You can catch live score updates of the match here.

