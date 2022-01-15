The India Open 2022 will be hosting the women's singles badminton match between PV Sindhu and Supanida Katethong. The match is the eighth game for the day and it is very likely that the proceedings of the match will begin tentatively at 07.20 pm IST. For those looking out for the live streaming details of the game, check them out below.

PV Sindhu Badminton Match Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Will our heroes continue to make us immensely proud in the world’s fastest racket sport? 🏸 Find out in the #BWF Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2022 Quarter-finals start TODAY, 1 PM onwards 📺 LIVE on Sony TEN 1@Pvsindhu1 @lakshya_sen #Badminton #Yonex #SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/WjzdHg01TT — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsIndia) January 14, 2022

